Mahama’s ‘do or die’ comment has no place in our fast-maturing electoral democracy – John Boadu

A General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has condemned ex-President John Dramani Mahama over his now-famous ‘do or die’ comment.

The former President on a Techiman-based radio station, Akina FM earlier this week said that the 2020 elections has taught the NDC that elections can only be won at the polling stations, hence they will not let their guards down in 2024.

“We were clearly robbed but we accepted the verdict for the sake of peace, but I want to state here that the next elections would be won or lost at the polling station. So at the polling station, it will be do or die,” Mahama said.

At a news conference in Accra, John Boadu indicated that the comment is a distasteful one that should not be entertained in Ghana’s fast-maturing electoral democracy.

“It is a distasteful comment that does not belong in our fast-maturing electoral democracy,” the NPP General Secretary stated.

John Boadu while insisting that the NPP is not surprised John Mahama has refused to retract his statement, adds that the comment stems from the former president’s desperation to get back in power.

“We know that John Mahama stubbornly refuses to retract. Rather he is seeking refuge in semantics and grammar. He is struggling to explain the impossibility.

“However, we are not surprised. Being in opposition and desperate to come back to power, John Mahama must be panicking at the pace at which the Akufo-Addo government is moving,” the NPP General Secretary emphasised.