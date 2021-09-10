Sawuah Hospital is 95% complete, Appeal’s Court Judges accommodation is 50% complete — Contractors tell Minister

The contractor working on the Sawuah Hospital Euroget De Invest says the work will be 100 percent complete in October.

Briefing the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, the contractor said it is currently 50 percent complete and was sure to be through by October.

What is left now, he said, is the installation of utility services, as well as the construction of access road from the main road to the hospital.

Mr. Osei Mensah was touring some ongoing project sites in the region, to inspect progress of work on Thursday.

Other places visited included residential accommodation facilities for the Judges of the Appeal Court, Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the Lorry Terminal at Dompoasi.

The residence accommodation for the Appeal Court Judges is 50 percent complete, three months after the commencement of the project.

Contractors working on the project assured the Minister that it will be ready in December, 2021.

The Dompoasi lorry terminal, which is a component of the Ahinsan-Dompoasi road, is completed, and a construction of an access road, from the new terminal to the main road is speedily on course.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, management of the facility told the Minister that, over 22,000 seats have been fixed and a carefully grassed playing pitch already in place but said what is left is the external works and painting of the walls.

Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah was impressed with the work and progress of various projects, but said he would still keenly monitor them to ensure it is completed.