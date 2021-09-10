ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.09.2021 Regional News

Sawuah Hospital is 95% complete, Appeal’s Court Judges accommodation is 50% complete — Contractors tell Minister

Mr. Simon Osei Mensah in a group photograph with some of the contractors and staff of the Stadium at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Mr. Simon Osei Mensah in a group photograph with some of the contractors and staff of the Stadium at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi

The contractor working on the Sawuah Hospital Euroget De Invest says the work will be 100 percent complete in October.

Briefing the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, the contractor said it is currently 50 percent complete and was sure to be through by October.

What is left now, he said, is the installation of utility services, as well as the construction of access road from the main road to the hospital.

Mr. Osei Mensah was touring some ongoing project sites in the region, to inspect progress of work on Thursday.

Other places visited included residential accommodation facilities for the Judges of the Appeal Court, Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the Lorry Terminal at Dompoasi.

The residence accommodation for the Appeal Court Judges is 50 percent complete, three months after the commencement of the project.

Contractors working on the project assured the Minister that it will be ready in December, 2021.

The Dompoasi lorry terminal, which is a component of the Ahinsan-Dompoasi road, is completed, and a construction of an access road, from the new terminal to the main road is speedily on course.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, management of the facility told the Minister that, over 22,000 seats have been fixed and a carefully grassed playing pitch already in place but said what is left is the external works and painting of the walls.

Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah was impressed with the work and progress of various projects, but said he would still keenly monitor them to ensure it is completed.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
Damongo Youth Parliament, Canteen Youth confiscate 550 bags of charcoal
10.09.2021 | Regional News
Ghana Productive Safety Net Project trains 275 women in Offinso North
08.09.2021 | Regional News
Former Minister supports Naamu Faith Football Club with sets of jerseys and Gh¢5,000
06.09.2021 | Regional News
Wacam charges UNER students to be environmental stewards
06.09.2021 | Regional News
Offinso North receives tablets to train revenue collectors
03.09.2021 | Regional News
Amansie West District holds first General Meeting
03.09.2021 | Regional News
Make adequate allocation for Northern Ghana land restoration — Government told
02.09.2021 | Regional News
Tain: Assembly hands over furniture to schools
31.08.2021 | Regional News
Sanitation Ministry, others commend CRS Ghana for investing over US$9million in WASH sector
26.08.2021 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line