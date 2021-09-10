Oko Vanderpuije spotted directing traffic at Sakaman [Video]

Former Accra Mayor and current Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, was on Thursday night, September 9 spotted around Sakaman in Accra directing traffic.

The Sakaman Junction to Dansoman Roundabout stretch is a known traffic-prone area.

Oko Vanderpuije, who said he sometimes spends close to three hours in traffic on the stretch, decided to direct traffic following the absence of police personnel.

The MP’s gesture brought respite to other road users. He was assisted by his bodyguard who was with him.

The former Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in an interview with citinewsroom.com urged the Ghana Police Service to deploy officers to control traffic around Sakaman and Dansoman.

He also called on the government to dualize the road to reduce the gridlock on the stretch.

Click below to watch the full video:

---citinews---