Who is disastrous Mahama to lecture me on economic management, he has no lessons to give me – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says former President John Dramani Mahama has no business giving him a lecture on economic management when his management of the economy was disastrous and abysmal.

John Mahama speaking at the Professionals Forum of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) recently accused the Akufo-Addo government of poorly managing the country’s economy and hiding behind Covid-19 to spend recklessly.

Reacting to the accusation in an interview on Vovradio while on tour in the Volta Region, President Akufo-Addo said the ex-president does not have the facts to back his claim.

According to H.E Nana Addo, the facts prove that Mahama’s time as president of Ghana was an unmitigated disaster.

“I wonder whether this statement was made tongue in cheek by the former president. When you look at the record that this political leader, who can accuse my government of mismanagement, there are a few facts that when you put on the table to compare his performance and mine, it would tell you whether what I am offering the people is economic mismanagement.

“I wonder what words should we describe his (Mahama) stewardship of Ghana. It is an unmitigated disaster, that’s what I would call him,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President added, “He is not on strong ground when he is talking about the economy. His track record, I am reluctant to use these strong words, but in normal parlance, I would say it is abysmal and, therefore, he has no lessons to give me at all in the management of the economy.”