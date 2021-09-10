Ahafo Region: Woman killed by husband after threatening divorce

A 32-year-old woman has been killed by her husband at Kwame Nkran, a farming community in the Asunafo district of the Ahafo region after she threatened to divorce him.

Identified as Gifty, the woman according to information gathered engaged in an argument with her husband on Wednesday 8th September 2021 after she threatened to leave him.

Subsequently in the early hours of Thursday, September 9, 2021, the husband whose name has been given as Kwame Capo allegedly shot and killed his wife.

With a report filed with the Ahafo regional police command by residents, the husband has been declared wanted with officers working to bring him to book.

The deceased, has left behind a six-month old baby.

Meanwhile, the lifeless body of the lady has been deposited at the Goaso government hospital for autopsy.

The Ahafo regional police command are also intensifying investigations and have assured that they will do everything to arrest the husband who is on the run.