10.09.2021 General News

Mahama’s ‘do or die’ shouldn’t worry us; Akufo-Addo made similar comment but nothing happened – Prof. Duah

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Prof. Baffour Agyeman-DuahProf. Baffour Agyeman-Duah
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation, Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah has said the country should not worry so much about the ‘do or die’ comment by John Dramani Mahama.

The comment by the ex-Ghana president has been condemned by many Ghanaians with some insisting that it will instigate violence in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with Citi TV in an interview, Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah has waved into the conversation.

According to him, just as President Akufo-Addo’s ‘All Die Be Die’ comment did not bring about any violence in the country, ‘Do or Die’ from John Mahama will be the same.

“As for former President Mahama’s statement, that shouldn’t worry us. After all, the current President [Nana Akufo-Addo] made a similar statement and that didn’t change anything… So I don’t take it seriously,” the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation CEO shared.

Nonetheless, Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah has stressed that it is crucial Ghana stays guarded to avert violence that will bring disruptions into the country.

“…but on a more serious note, we shouldn’t let down our guards. We have to continue strengthening our institutions,” Prof. Agyeman-Duah emphasized.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
