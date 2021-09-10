We’re sorry NPP didn’t win any seat in Oti Region, it's sad – Chiefs beg Akufo-Addo

The Oti Regional House of Chiefs has apologized to President Nana Akufo-Addo for failing to secure a seat for the NPP in the 2020 election.

The House of Chiefs said despite the numerous development projects spearheaded by the New Patriotic Party in the newly created region, the party still lost in the region.

The chief made this comment following the President's visit to the Oti Region to inspect and also commission some government projects.

At a durbar to welcome the President to the region, President of the Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Besemuna III, said the region regrets the situation.

“It is sad that the region could not secure even a seat for your party despite all that you have done for us. But I dare say that that is the beauty of democracy. We hope that being the astute politician that you are, you will understand the dynamics of elections.”

“We can only apologise and ask that you put this behind you and focus on your developmental agenda for the region.”