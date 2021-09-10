ModernGhana logo
Energy Minister holds fruitful deliberations with US Ambassador to Ghana

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh [Right] with US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan [Left]
Ghana’s Minister in charge of Energy, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Friday, September 10, 2021, held fruitful discussions with the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana H.E. Stephanie S. Sullivan.

At the meeting held at the office of the Energy Minister, the deliberations centered on exchanging views on priority programs and projects between Ghana and the United States.

The meeting which is the first between the Minister of Energy and the US Ambassador saw Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and H.E Stephanie S. Sullivan also exchanging views on PPAs and PDS.

They both agreed that there is the need to support each other to do the right thing for the effective functioning of programs and projects in power generation mix with regards to cost and consumption.

According to Matthew Opoku Prempeh, “the aim of the government is to sanitize the power system, make it profitable for investors and affordable for consumers, and we will continue to work hard towards this goal.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
