10.09.2021 Social News

We must do more to deal with unemployment – YEA CEO admits

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
YEA CEO Justin Koduah Frimpong
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Koduah Frimpong has admitted that his outfit needs to do more to help the government to deal with unemployment issues in the country.

It comes on the back of the mad rush for jobs by Ghanaian youth at the YEA’s Job Fair that started at the Accra International Conference Centre on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Expressing sadness to the huge unemployment that has left many Ghanaians desperate, YEA CEO Justin Koduah Frimpong says more must be done to provide jobs for the unemployed.

“At a point, I felt sad. To be honest, looking at the number of youth who were there and the level of desperation that set in, then I really realized that, as an agency and as a country, we need to do more,” he said.

The YEA boss added, “although it is understandable that we are a developing country and year after year, a number of the youth want to join the labour market, which is why we are having this challenge. But my team and I realized that it is good that we have started this job fair to partly deal with the issue of unemployment in this country. We will go back to the office to see how we can also scale up.”

On the first day of the YEA Job Fair, over 1000 Ghanaian youth were present with their CVs.

The YEA with the help of the private sector provided the platform for live interviews and on-the-spot employment to those that met the requirement of the participating companies.

The exercise is continuing today at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

TOP STORIES

