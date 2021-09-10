YEA Job Fair: The huge number of unemployed Ghanaians that turned up made me sad – YEA CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Koduah Frimpong says his heart was saddened on Thursday after seeing a lot of Ghanaians line up in desperation looking for a job at the job fair organised by his outfit.

To help unemployed Ghanaians to secure jobs, the YEA is organising a two-day Job Fair that started yesterday and expected to be concluded today, Friday, September 10, 2021.

Speaking to Citi News after the first day of the Fair, YEA CEO Justin Koduah Frimpong expressed satisfaction to the outcome.

However, he admits that he was left feeling sad when he saw the huge crowd lined up at the Accra International Conference Centre in search of jobs.

“At a point, I felt sad. To be honest, looking at the number of youth who were there and the level of desperation that set in, then I really realized that, as an agency and as a country, we need to do more, although it is understandable that we are a developing country and year after year, a number of the youth want to join the labour market, which is why we are having this challenge.

“But my team and I realized that it is good that we have started this job fair to partly deal with the issue of unemployment in this country. We will go back to the office to see how we can also scale up,” Justin Koduah Frimpong shared.

On the first day of the YEA Job Fair, over 1000 Ghanaian youth were present with their CVs.

The YEA with the help of the private sector provided the platform for live interviews and on-the-spot employment to those that met the requirement of the participating companies.

The exercise is continuing today at the Accra International Conference Centre.