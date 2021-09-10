ModernGhana logo
10.09.2021 Social News

Highways Authority to disrupt traffic flow at Darkuman

The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highways Authority has announced the disruption to the flow of vehicular traffic on sections of the N1 highway and some Urban roads at Darkuman in Accra.

This is to enable GRIDco to undertake the stringing of Transmission line conductors across the N1 and some areas in Darkuman, a statement issued and signed by Christian Nti, Acting Chief Executive of the Ghana Highways Authority and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said.

The disruption, it said is from Saturday, September 11, 2021, to Thursday, September 30, 2021, between the hours of 0800 to 1700.

It therefore advised motorists to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at the various sections across the George Walker Bush Highway and some Urban Roads within Darkuman.

The statement also urged the public to contact the Corporate Affairs Department of GRIDco or the Public Affairs Division of the Ghana Highway Authority for any clarification.

It apologized for any inconvenience caused.

GNA

