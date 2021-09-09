ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.09.2021 Education

Deputy Education Minister, DG of CTVET tour TVET institutions

By Albert Opare
Deputy Education Minister, DG of CTVET tour TVET institutions
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Deputy Minister for Education in charge of TVET Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo and the Director General of CTVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah have been touring selected technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions which are serving as centers for the ongoing 2021 May/June Certificate II Core Exams.

Students in TVET institutions who started writing their May/June Certificate II Core Exams from 6th September, 2021 are expected to complete on 13th September, 2021.

Speaking to the media, Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo indicated that “this assessment has been designed to ensure that students’ transition to the world of work or pursuit of higher academic laurels is seamless”. She added that, “government has taken the necessary steps to ensure that their certification is recognized by both industry and institutions of higher learning.”

992021103501-m5hsk8v331-img-20210907-wa0022

So far, they have visited the Accra Technical Training Centre at Kokomlemle, Dabokpa Technical Institute, Tamale Technical Institute, Walewale Technical Institute, St. Bernadette, Navrongo Technical Institute and Bolgatanga Technical Institute.

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah also indicated that he is happy with the conduct of the exams so far and assured the general public that the Commission has taken enough precautionary steps to ensure that the sanctity and integrity of the examinations is upheld.

May/June Certificate II Core Exams.

The May/June Certificate II Core Exams is administered annually to all eligible TVET learners across the country by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET).

992021103501-23041q5dcw-img-20210907-wa0007

The subjects which are written include Mathematics, Integrated Science, English Language, Social Studies and Entrepreneurship.

This examination will enable the learners to either progress to Technical Universities (including other Tertiary Institutions/Universities) or transition to the world of work.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
GUPS to hold 3day capacity building workshop for students
09.09.2021 | Education
1T1L: GES commences distribution of TM1 laptops to teachers
09.09.2021 | Education
Challenging Heights Urges Government To Address The Current Crisis In Ghana’s Educational Sector
09.09.2021 | Education
773 million young people, adults lacking basic literacy skills — Group as it calls on African gov’ts to catch-up
09.09.2021 | Education
Gov't owes schools Ghc300 million Capitation Grant — Challenging Heights
09.09.2021 | Education
Tempane: Youth group supports Kugzua Primary School with 100 dual desks
09.09.2021 | Education
Education Above All Foundation Calls for Those Responsible for Attacks on Education to Provide Reparations to Affected Families and Communities
08.09.2021 | Education
Mathematics teachers urged to strengthen pedagogical strategies in teaching
06.09.2021 | Education
Government working on a comprehensive National Teacher Policy — Bawumia
03.09.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line