09.09.2021 Headlines

Afenyo-Markin's Effutu Dream Project on beautification agenda 95% complete

By Amoah-Asare Isaac || Contributor
Afenyo-Markin's Effutu Dream Project on beautification agenda 95% complete
The construction of the Effutu Unity Square under the Effutu Dream Project is 95% complete, according to the contractor Papa Kow Ghartey.

In an exclusive interview with this reporter, the contractor was optimistic the project would be completed on schedule to serve its intended purposes for the constituency at large.

The Effutu Dream Project, which was initiated by the Effutu Member of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin is aimed at beautifying Effutu and making the area eco friendly.

The MP who is also the Deputy Majority Leader in Ghana's Parliament, since joining the House has undertaken many projects under the Effutu Dream Agenda to help improve the living conditions of his constituents and also ensure the area gets its fair share of the national cake.

The Effutu Square project, when completed will enhance beautification at the Effutu traffic light and in turn attract people to the area to improve tourism as well.

Meanwhile, available information revealed that there are other beautification projects ongoing at the Winneba Junction fountain and statue for peace, Copa junction, Yepemso Canoe and Fishermen statue, Akosua Village roundabout as well as Essuerkyir roundabout project.

Some constituents of Effutu who could not hide their joy commended the lawmaker for his continuous support to the constituency and expressed gratitude to the NPP led government.

Below is the state of Winneba traffic light beautification project:

992021102317-1h830n4aau-effutu

