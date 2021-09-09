ModernGhana logo
09.09.2021 Education

GUPS to hold 3day capacity building workshop for students

By Ibrahim Khalilulahi Usman || Contributor
GUPS to hold 3day capacity building workshop for students
Hundreds of students are expected to participate in a 3-Day residential leadership and capacity building workshop at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) under the auspices of the National Secretariat of the Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS).

The training will include national orientation of the union, training forum and mini congress. The event will be held from Friday, 10th to Sunday, 12th September, 2021 on the theme, "Achieving Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda; The Role of the Professional Student With a Renewed Mindset."

The 3 days training according to GUPS is in line with its mandate of improving the welfare of students.

"We want to change the narratives of students in our country, by imbuing into them, leadership of responsibility, with a renewed mindset," said Mr. Stephen Kwesi Acquah, the President of the Union.

The training will feature presentations from top-notch successful entrepreneurs and political leaders.

Among them is Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister for Communications and Digitisation, Hon. Osafo Marfo, Senior Advisor to the President, Chairman, Ghana Beyond Aid Board, Felicia Edem Attipoe, First Ghanaian Female Aircraft Marcheller, Ella Esinam Nongo, CEO Elnet Foods, et al.

GUPS Coordinating Secretary, Mr. Inusah Ibrahim, said inspection has been carried on accommodation facilities at UPSA ahead of the much-anticipated event this weekend.

"The Union assures participants of safety as the whole Hostel is installed with a 24hr CCT Cameras," he added.

