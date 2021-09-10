Governor of Faidha of Ghana cuts sod for Shabaniyya Mosque and Institute Project

The family of the late Shaykh Mohammed Salis Shaban and the leadership of Faidhatu-Tijaniyya Ibrahimiyya Council, Ghana Togo and Benin, met to cut sod for the commencement of the Shabaniyya Mosque and Islamic Institute project, a legacy of the late Shaykh on Saturday 4th September, 2021.

The program saw in attendance the National Chief Imam Shaykh Dr. Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, the Governor of Faidha of Ghana, The Magnanimous Philanthropist, Alhaji Abdul-Qadir Tanko who chaired the event successfully and also donated cash 7,000 US Dollars for the commencement of the project.

He also pledged his continuous support with supply of quality blocks needed for the project.

Special invited guests present included, Dr Ahmed Rufai Ibrahim, Coordinating Director of GA North, Hon. Nasser Mahama Toure, MP for Ayawaso East representing former President John Mahama, and Representatives of Hon Mosses Anim, MP for Trobu Constituency (NPP). Also in attendance were Imam Yussif, Chief Imam of Oti Region, renowned Shaykhs; Ahmed Tijani Ben Omar, Shaykh Mustapha Yajalal, Imam Sani Adam and Sheikh Ibrahim Job, the Eastern Regional Kotokoli Chief and a host of many other dignitaries.

The Coordinating Director for Ga North Municipality who spoke on behalf of the Municipality and the MP for Trobo Constituency at the event expressed the full support of the Municipal Assembly for the development that has been planned for the community.

"We are very glad that this is happening in our community implying that our children, and youth would be the foremost to benefit and we are ever ready to support such initiative. We were hoping that the late Shaykh's residence would complete soon enough for him to join us here and also get his blessings but God did not will so. But we know he is still close to us and we are guided by his teachings," he stated.

His office also pledged a donation of a ton of iron rods to support the project.

The interim Khalifa of the late Shaykh who doubles as the Imam of Faidhatu-Tijaniyya of Europe, Imam Mohammed Aminu Daaru Shaban in his speech made it known that it has been the wish of late Shaykh Salis Shaban to foresee to the socio-economic development of the youth most especially in the Zongo communities through education and therefore proposed the building of a Mosque and Islamic Institute for the purposes of teaching and learning, training, research, socialization and development.

"Shaykh has always had his way of controlling his affairs. He made it clear to us that he has always awaited such a moment. And he has guided us through his will to build a Mosque and Islamic school to nurture the young and growing. There is nothing we do out of our own will. This and every other thing we do is the will of the Shaykh himself. Try as we may, we can never change how Shaykh wants things," he stated.

Imam Mohammed Aminu Daaru Shaban added that "Also part of the plans of the Council is to see to the creation of a college of formal and technical studies in the name of the late Shaykh."

The program was also used as an opportunity to unveil to the general public the newly appointed National leadership of the Faidhatu-Tijaniyya Ibrahimiyya Council of Ghana namely Alhaji Habibu Alhassan as the Chairman, Shaykh Ibrahim Abul-Barakat Shaban the First Deputy Chairman and Shaykh Muhammad Mustafa Iddriss Wade as the Second Deputy Chairman.

At a typical tijaniyya gathering, a lot of songs of praise to the Prophet (zikiri) and eulogies were sung and the crowd responded. Prayers were also said for the late Shaykh and his family, and for all who contributed and/or are contributing to the mosque project.

The event ended with the official sod cutting led by the Governor of Faidha and the Interim Khalifa, flanked by the new leadership of the Faidhatu-Tijaniyya Ibrahimiyya Council of Ghana, the Coordinating Director for Ga North, with the crowd in observation as witnesses.

"We hereby announce that the Shabaniyya Mosque and Islamic Institute project has successfully commenced and shall be in progress henceforth," Mr. Mohammed M. Ali the Public Relations Officer of the Council announced just after the historic Sod Cutting.