Bolga: Six NPP in NDC skin sacked, 12 'skirt and blouse' members suspended

The Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region has expelled six of its members over misconduct and anti-party behaviour during the 2020 general elections.

In addition, 12 members of the opposition party have also been suspended on the grounds of the same charge.

In a statement signed by the constituency secretary, Thomas Nyaaba, some of the members were found guilty of campaigning for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in last year’s elections with others also encouraging members of the party in the region to vote ‘skirt and blouse’.

Although they were invited by the Disciplinary Committee of the party to make a defense, they all declined and never appeared before the committee.

After taking into consideration the evidence against all the 18 members of the umbrella party, the Committee recommended that six be expelled from the party and the 12 suspended.

With the recommendation adopted by the Executive Committee, all the affected members are directed to return any party property that may be their possession.

List of members expelled from the NDC:

Mr. Eugene Atiah Mr. Goson Atesika Mr. Solomon Adombire Mr. Sampson Afa-ane Apukya Mrs. Danteni Talata Mr. Akayange Anogya

List of members suspended from the NDC:

Mr. Alex Akavani Mr. Anafo Sam Mr. Nsoh Adabre Mr. Francis Adombila Mr. Baba Atuna Mr. Asabire Atidoo Mr. Issaka Steven Mr. Atimbire James Mr. Akadoli Richard Mr. Atanga Awaafo Mr. Ayelma Shadrach. Mr. Martin Ayeo

Background:

In accordance with article 48 (2) of the Party's Constitution as amended in 2018, relating to the discipline of members, the Executive Committee referred 18 members to the disciplinary committee for alleged misconduct and anti-party behaviours during the 2020 general elections on 26h May 2021.

The Executive Committee of the Constituency had already taken disciplinary action in the form of suspension pending disciplinary proceedings against the offending members for various acts of misconduct and indiscipline in accordance with article 48 of the Constitution of the Party.

The Committee was duly informed and given copies of the letters suspending the members subject to disciplinary action.

The Executive Committee, of the Party, provided the Committee with a summary of the charges against each member with the accompanying evidence which had been gathered through reports from the various branches.

Proceedings:

Based upon the summary of charges provided to the Committee, the Committee wrote and served letters of invitation to all the 18 members to appear before the Committee and be heard in their defense. Each member was given a date and time for appearance before the Committee. The Committee officially started sitting to hear the members on 8th June and ended on 20h June, 2021.

Conclusions and Observations:

After critical observations and analysis by the Committee, we clearly adduced that the intentional refusal or inability of the defaulters to appear before the committee is a gross disrespect not only to the Committee but to the Constituency Executive Committee and the party constitution as a whole.

Holding that the group petitioned the Regional Executive Committee is true as claimed by some of them, that action is another breach of the Party's disciplinary appeal procedures as stated in article 49 of the Constitution. The group could only appeal to the Regional Executive Committee after an unsatisfied hearing and recommendations of the Constituency Disciplinary Committee.

