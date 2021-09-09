Pastor jailed 24-years for defiling his own 14-year-old daughter

A 41-year-old pastor of the African Faith Tabernacle Church at Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison with hard labour for defiling his own 14-year-old daughter.

During the judgement on Thursday, September 9, 2021, the pastor, Paul Nkansah, pleaded guilty to the two charges of defilement and incest.

The court presided over by Patricia Amponsah found him guilty on all the two charges.

He was then sentenced to 22 years in prison for defilement and 24 years in prison for incest.

The two sentences will run concurrently.

During the hearing, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Regina Oparebea, disclosed that Paul Nkansah was previously jailed for 20 years on a different charge of defilement at Akim Oda, but the sentence was reduced five years after an appeal.