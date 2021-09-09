Road Safety on collision course with MMDAs as they enforce laws on Aboboyaa, Pragia

The Ghana Road Safety Authority has directed some Local Government Authorities to cease any acts or omissions that directly or indirectly permits the unlawful use of tricycles for fare paying passenger services.

The Authority has, following that, threatened it would not hesitate to seek enforcement order if they fail to carry out the required remedy within a month of the directive.

According to the Authority, Regulation 128 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I.2180) forbids the use of tricycles for the purpose of fare paying passengers except for courier and delivery services.

“Despite the unambiguous position of Regulation 128, there is evidence to confirm that the MMDAs herein are acting contrary to the law by permitting the use of tricycles for fare paying passenger services by issuing stickers at a fee or approving terminals for the purpose.

“The Authority considers this action by the Assemblies as threat to road safety risk as these tricycles by their construction do not meet the specifications for passenger carrying vehicles as provided by Regulation 127 of L.I. 2180,” it says.

In a letter signed by its Director- General Ing. (Mrs.) May Obiri-Yeboah, and copied to some six Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, it argues that the absence of a seat belt for both driver and passengers makes it unlawful.

“This condition renders the tricycles unsafe or unsuitable for the conveyance of passengers,” it states.

The recipients are New Juaben Municipal Assembly, Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly and Berekum Municipal Assembly. The rest are Tafo Municipal Assembly, Bongo Municipal Assembly and Bawku Municipal Assembly.

According to the Authority, it is vested with the public duty to reduce road traffic crashes and casualties through the implementation and enforcement of standards among others and through the issuance of compliance notices or directives, where it appears to the Authority that an undertaking within the road environment constitutes a road safety threat.

“The emergence and use of motorcycles and tricycles appear to threaten the considerable gains made in improving the national road safety situation.

“Motorcycle and Tricycle-related deaths and injuries have increased by considerably over the last 5 years as compared to those of cars, buses and minibuses,” It reveals.