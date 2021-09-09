ModernGhana logo
09.09.2021 Social News

Fire guts private hospital in Atwima Kwanwoma District

A private hospital, Marvin Hospital at Kotwi in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region was gutted by fire on Thursday morning.

According to authorities from the Ghana National fire service, the fire started around 10:45 am, and a distress call was made about 15 minutes later.

The fire service said the fire was out of control by the time it got there, which led to the destruction of the entire last floor of the hospital.

Speaking to the media, the Public Relations officer for the Ashanti Regional Ghana National Fire Service, DO 3 Desmond Ackah, said “we succeeded in coating the fire at 12:39 pm. That is when we succeeded in bringing it under control.”

An officer with the Ghana National Fire Service who was part of the team dousing the fire is receiving treatment at the hospital after he collapsed while on duty.

The officer, according to authorities from the Ghana National Fire Service, was overwhelmed by the extent of heat while attempting to douse the fire.

DO 3 Ackah noted that management of the facility was however able to evacuate all patients from the hospital before the situation got out of hand.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

He urged the public to desist from waiting for fire outbreaks to explode before reporting it to the fire service to minimize the losses and fatalities.

