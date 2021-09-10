ModernGhana logo
SOE's contribution to employment is 51% — SIGA boss

By Kwabena Agyare
The Director General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng has lauded the contribution of State-Owned Enterprises to minimizing the high rate of unemployment in the country.

According to him, SOEs under the Nana Addo led administration are contributing to 51% of employment in the country.

He said, this has largely been so because of the President’s policies implemented through the creation of SIGA which has been tasked to ensure that majority of SOEs make profits rather than losses.

Mr Asamoah Boateng who was speaking in an interview on Joy PM Express, said the turnaround of government businesses has not only manifested financially but has also created employment opportunities for many Ghanaians.

“SOE's contribution to employment is 51%. One of the current problems we face in Ghana is unemployment. Hardly do people get jobs to do. If you get a job, you take care of your family and pay income tax which helps the country”, he said.

