ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.09.2021 Social News

Over 1,000 unemployed Ghanaians rush to AICC with CVs for YEA's job fair

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Over 1,000 unemployed Ghanaians rush to AICC with CVs for YEA's job fair
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Unemployed Ghanaian youth numbering over 1,000 thronged the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Thursday, September 8, 2021, to seek jobs at the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Job Fair.

The much anticipated job fair of the YEA has finally been started today. The two-day programme that will continue on Friday has in the past week been largely advertised especially on social media.

The YEA through the Job Fair programme is hoping to provide jobs for as many Ghanaians as possible.

On the first day of the Job Fair today, unemployed Ghanaians came out in their numbers with many availing themselves as early as 6am hoping to secure jobs after going through the process.

Participants with CV’s are being taken through live interview sessions and will gain direct employment once they match the preference of participating companies, mostly in the private sector.

The rush for jobs comes to buttress the argument from ex-Ghana President John Dramani Mahama that there is the need for a youth summit to come up with solutions to solve the unemployment problems of the country.

“About five million African youth are unable to get jobs. We always say Africa has a youthful population, so it is an advantage. But if you are unable to get jobs for them, it would turn into something else and become a disadvantage. That is what we are seeing.

“This has brought about #FixTheCountry. When I was the President, the Unemployed Graduate Association was formed. Knowledge is not in one person’s head. We are therefore urging the President if only he would accept it to call for a summit on youth employment to find a solution to youth unemployment,” ex-president John Dramani Mahama said on Wednesday while addressing members of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Fire guts private hospital in Atwima Kwanwoma District
09.09.2021 | Social News
Ensure 30% of MMDCE appointees are women — CSOs to Akufo-Addo
09.09.2021 | Social News
Weija residents lament GWCL’s planned water cuts
09.09.2021 | Social News
You’ll be prosecuted if you carry out concrete works on roads – Roads Ministers declare war on developers
09.09.2021 | Social News
Is this the thank you tour? — UEW lecturer joins pressure on Mahama to retract do-or-die comment
09.09.2021 | Social News
China to provide Afghanistan with $31 million worth of food, Covid vaccines
09.09.2021 | Social News
School Feeding Coordinator pays unannounced visit to monitors caterers as schools reopen
09.09.2021 | Social News
Ghana gears up for Africa’s largest Youth Summit
08.09.2021 | Social News
MCE pledges to install CCTV at Kpone Community SHS to enhance surveillance
08.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line