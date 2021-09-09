Over 1,000 unemployed Ghanaians rush to AICC with CVs for YEA's job fair

Unemployed Ghanaian youth numbering over 1,000 thronged the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Thursday, September 8, 2021, to seek jobs at the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Job Fair.

The much anticipated job fair of the YEA has finally been started today. The two-day programme that will continue on Friday has in the past week been largely advertised especially on social media.

The YEA through the Job Fair programme is hoping to provide jobs for as many Ghanaians as possible.

On the first day of the Job Fair today, unemployed Ghanaians came out in their numbers with many availing themselves as early as 6am hoping to secure jobs after going through the process.

Participants with CV’s are being taken through live interview sessions and will gain direct employment once they match the preference of participating companies, mostly in the private sector.

The rush for jobs comes to buttress the argument from ex-Ghana President John Dramani Mahama that there is the need for a youth summit to come up with solutions to solve the unemployment problems of the country.

“About five million African youth are unable to get jobs. We always say Africa has a youthful population, so it is an advantage. But if you are unable to get jobs for them, it would turn into something else and become a disadvantage. That is what we are seeing.

“This has brought about #FixTheCountry. When I was the President, the Unemployed Graduate Association was formed. Knowledge is not in one person’s head. We are therefore urging the President if only he would accept it to call for a summit on youth employment to find a solution to youth unemployment,” ex-president John Dramani Mahama said on Wednesday while addressing members of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.