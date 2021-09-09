A/R: Three persons in possession of military accoutrements arrested over extortion

The military command in the Ashanti region have arrested three persons for allegedly extorting money from mining sites.

The three were grabbed in possession of military accoutrements and posing as officials of the military.

At the mining site in the Manso Nkwanta enclave, the three now in the custody of the military are said to have extorted money from some miners on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Identified as Collins Annin, Obeng Daniel, and Edward Akwasi Anokye, they drove in two SUVs with registration numbers GE 7122-19 and GR 1303-16.

According to Ashanti regional security liaison Rtd. Colonnel Kofi Authur, the suspects are in the custody of the military and will soon be transported to Accra on the orders of the CDS,

“The three were arrested Wednesday night by the National task force team deployed to check illegal mining,” he confirmed in an interview with 3news.