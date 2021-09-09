ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.09.2021 General News

Over 1,000 youth turn up at YEA Job Fair to seek job opportunities

Over 1,000 youth turn up at YEA Job Fair to seek job opportunities
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Scores of youth have attended the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Job Fair in search of jobs from several employers.

The youth, numbering over 1,000, were seen standing in long queues at the Accra International Conference Centre, with many of them struggling to enter the building to secure jobs with companies.

99202133606-ptkwn0a442-yea-2.jpeg

The primary objective of the YEA Job Fair is to provide opportunities for job seekers to go through live interview sessions to get employed by the participating companies from the private sector.

99202133606-1i841p5cbv-yea3.jpeg

Some of the job seekers spoke to Citi News.

One of them said, “I was here as early as 8:00am, and it's almost 1:00pm. The experience has been very tough because there is no organization at the place, and we are all just here rushing in and coming out.”

“I got here around 9:30 am and it is almost 1:00pm. When we got here, we were asked to do registration, but things are not working here. It is now left to who is strong that can enter,” another also said.

The various security agencies have recently begun processes to enlist more persons.

99202133606-ptkwn0a442-yea-2.jpeg

Thousands of Ghanaian youth thronged the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra to participate in a documentation and medical screening process for recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces.

However, this has been the trend for some years now, depicting the growing levels of youth unemployment in the country.

From as early as 4:00am, applicants started a queue that stretched for over four kilometres.

This was after the announcement from the Ghana Armed Forces informing the public of the commencement of a recruitment exercise back in May.

---citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
WAEC Supports Accra Central Police Command
09.09.2021 | General News
Mahama’s do or die comment does not suggest violence; he’s a peaceful person – Felix Ofosu
09.09.2021 | General News
Ofori-Atta lied; it’s not true over 6,000 lawyers don’t pay tax – Tony Forson
09.09.2021 | General News
Mahama appeals to gov’t to save poultry farmers; says industry is in poor state
09.09.2021 | General News
Convince us why you want to cut down our trees — Sandema residents to Roads Minister
08.09.2021 | General News
CHRI orient stakeholders on case tracking system
08.09.2021 | General News
Government urged to create Special Financial Instruments for Women in Business
08.09.2021 | General News
$1M1C fund: Middle Belt Development Authority inspects, commissions projects in Bono Region
08.09.2021 | General News
I want to prevent complacency among CEOs in state institutions — SIGA Boss
09.09.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line