Weija residents lament GWCL’s planned water cuts

Some residents of Weija in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region are worried that the five-day interruption in the water supply to the area will gravely affect them.

The residents complained that the interim measures put in place by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to allow water tankers to supply them with water will not be adequate.

Some residents indicated that they will have to depend on streams that flow through the community for survival, but that can only be used for bathing.

John Quarshie, a resident, told Citi News that he is not aware of such an exercise and believes water rationing is the best alternative.

“For me, I am not aware that there is going to be an exercise by the Ghana Water Company Limited, and I am sure it’s because the education did not go down well. But all the same, I have to get some gallons to preserve water. I am a family man, and we consume a lot of water, so I wonder how we are going to survive as a family,” John Quarshie said.

He was optimistic that although the water that will be supplied by the water tankers won’t be enough, it will somewhat ease the burden.

“I believe the water that will be supplied by the Ghana Water Company will ease the burden, but it won’t be enough,” a resident added.

Others complained that the impact of the exercise will be dire since the Weija community mostly depends on water supplied from the Ghana Water Company Limited.

Nii Okine, another resident, said they usually depend on a stream in the community in times of water scarcity.

He added that the stream has been contaminated with waste material and can only be used for bathing.

The Ghana Water Company Limited in a statement released earlier this week indicated that it will from Monday, September 13, 2021, to Friday, September 17 interrupt the water supply to parts of the country including Weija Gbawe.

This is to allow engineers to replace some faulty valves on the main 900 mm transmission pipeline, which impedes water flow and causes serious challenges in the distribution lines.

It will also afford them the opportunity to mend some leakages as well.

The Ghana Water Company Limited says it will supply water to the various affected communities during this exercise through water tanks.

---citinewsroom