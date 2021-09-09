ModernGhana logo
Kaaka’s family run to Chief Imam over ‘slow’ pace of investigation
The family of the late Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known Kaaka has presented a petition to the office of the National Chief Imam to push for the expedition of the probe into the killing of the deceased.

The petition was delivered to the office’s advisory board at a meeting on Thursday morning.

Seidu Nasigri, the legal officer to the National Chief Imam, said the petition would be forwarded to the Chief Imam.

“It is when we sit with him [Chief Imam] and possibly after deliberations that, that information will be made known to the family and possibly the press.”

After presenting the petition to the Chief Imam's Office, a spokesperson for the family, Nafiu Mohammed, said he's confident the office will help find answers to lingering questions on the mind of the family.

He said he wanted a “neutral voice” that is outside the judiciary.

“We are looking at a way that he will help to enhance the process so things that are not done right will be done right,” he said.

Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the death of Ibrahim Muhammed, who lived at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

He was attacked on the evening of June 27 and died a day later.

His death sparked protests that saw two persons killed and others injured after the military responded to the scene.

This later culminated in a commission of inquiry that took testimonies from about 20 witnesses including journalists, police, soldiers, political appointees and some victims.

The three persons, Issaka Ibrahim, Fuseni Mohammed and Iddi Mohammed, have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder.

Ibrahim Muhammed’s family had ear;oer accused the police of delaying investigations, but these accusations have been refuted by police.

The police instead cited delays from the Attorney General’s office.

---citinews

