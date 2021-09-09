Guinea coup: Ghana must continually strengthen institutions of democracy – Prof. Agyemang-Duah

Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the John Kufuor Foundation, Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah has indicated that Ghana must take a cue from the coup in Guinea and strengthen its institutions of democracy.

According to him, although Ghana has always bragged as being the beacon of democracy on the continent, the findings from the recent Afrobarmeter surveys conducted by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) should be a wakeup call to the country.

He notes that it will be very dangerous for the country to sit idle and continue to be complacent amid attempted and successful coup in other parts of the continent in recent times.

“I think it dangerous to think we are different. We cannot be complacent… We should never let our guards down, we have to continually strengthen our institutions of democracy,” Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah said in an interview on Citi TV.

The John Kufuor Foundation CEO continued, “If you look at Afrobarometer surveys, it is clear that in recent times, Ghanaians’ support for democracy has fallen. That is an indication that even here, people have serious issues with democracy because it is not delivering the way we thought it would so that challenges our political leaders to bring confidence back to our democratic processes. “

Besides last weekend’s coup in Guinea, there has been two successful coups in Mali and one attempt in Niger in the West African region.

It has led to increasing worry over the political crisis and the threats of extremist elements in the region.