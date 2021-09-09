NABCO is not sustainable; let’s work together to solve unemployment problem – Mahama to gov’t

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his call to the current government to deliberate with the ruling New Patriotic Party on job creation for the teeming Ghanaian youth.

According to the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections, high rate of unemployment is a disadvantage and it is what has led to the formation of the #FixTheCountry Movement.

“About five million African youth are unable to get jobs. We always say Africa has a youthful population, so it is an advantage. But if you are unable to get jobs for them, it would turn into something else and become a disadvantage. That is what we are seeing,” ex-president John Dramani Mahama said on Wednesday while addressing members of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

In a call to the current government, the leading member of the NDC said his party wants President Akufo-Addo to hold an inclusive summit to find lasting solutions to the unemployment problems in the country.

“This has brought about #FixTheCountry. When I was the President, the Unemployed Graduate Association was formed. Knowledge is not in one person’s head. We are therefore urging the President if only he would accept it to call for a summit on youth employment to find a solution to youth unemployment,” John Mahama shared.

He further emphasized that “NABCO is not sustainable as the beneficiaries continue to receive 700 cedis. What they need is permanent jobs.”

The ex-Ghana President who has come under pressure over his ‘do or die’ comment is currently in the Bono Region as part of the second phase of his ‘Thank You’.