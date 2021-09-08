ModernGhana logo
CHRI orient stakeholders on case tracking system

By Ibrahim Khalilulahi Usman
The Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), an implementing partner of the USAID Justice Sector Support Activity has held a day's sensitization workshop for stakeholders on the Case Tracking System (CTS) in the Ashanti Region.

The workshop was to raise awareness and improve understanding on the CTS and encourage stakeholders to advocate, for its effective utilization.

In 2019, Government of Ghana launched the first electronic Integrated Criminal Justice Case-Tracking System (CTS) project to support key stakeholders in the justice delivery system to collect, collate and harmonize statistical data for effective justice delivery.

The CTS project which is being supported by The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is to enable key actors such as the Police, Judiciary, Attorney General’s Department, Legal Aid Commission, Prisons and Economic and Organized Crime Office, to electronically access and back the various stages of criminal cases from the point of arrest, investigations, prosecution, conviction rehabilitation and release as well as, track remand cases from the time a suspect is arrested to the time he is convicted.

"The success of the Case Tracking System requires citizens’ involvement and demand for utilization of the system by justice sector institutions, hence, the workshop to increase citizens awareness," Explained, Esther Ahulu, Programme Manager, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), Africa Office.

She further explained that the sensitization purpose is to strengthen the Ghana Case Tracking System through citizen engagement, empowerment and amplification of citizens’ voices to demand accountability and improved justice delivery services for the Ghanaian people.

Addressing the participants, A Justice of the supreme court, Yonny Kulendi, who represented the His lordship, Chief Justice, express worry about the archaic structure of the justice system in Ghana.

With an effective implementation of the system tracking system, he said, accountability, and justice delivery services for the Ghanaian people will be improved.

