Listen to article

A 10-year-old girl is battling for her life after her Uncle inflicted deep cutlass wounds on her neck at Gomoa Dago in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital whiles the suspect Nana Yaw is at large.

According to the victim, her uncle warned her not to sit in front of his door with friends in the night but refused to obey him.