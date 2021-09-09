Tempane: Youth group supports Kugzua Primary School with 100 dual desks

Listen to article

Concerned Citizens of Kusaug has donated 100 dual desks to the Kugzua Primary School in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.

This kind gesture by the group was influenced by series of media reports about the furniture situation in the school which left the pupils with no option than to lie on the bare floor to write anytime they have lessons, a situation which affected quality teaching and learning in the school.

The president of the group, Alhaji Zakari Bouom -Ziel, who earlier visited the school described the situation as disheartening.

Presenting the dual desk to the Kugzua primary school, the Secretary of the Association, Hon Mumuni Fuseini Azonko, explained that the group was moved by the sufferings of the pupils and as a result took this initiative to solicit funds among themselves to come to the aid of the school.

Mr Mumuni said the association was formed in 2018 and backed by law. According to him, the purpose of the group was to champion the development of the Kusaug Traditional Area.

Kusaug literally means the land under the jurisdiction of Zugraana Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the Paramount chief of Kusaug traditional area and president of Kusaug Traditional Council.

Hon. Mumuni urged everyone in the Kusaug area to come together and offer their support since the government can not provide all the developmental needs.

He added that the association will do its best to address the issues affecting them and most especially the younger ones in the area.

The Tempane District Director of education Mr. Rashid A. Anafo was grateful to the youth group for their kind gesture.

Mr Rashid urges the school to take good care of the furniture and sure they last longer.