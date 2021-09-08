E/R: Mining pit collapse kills three at Apinamang

Listen to article

Three persons have died after a pit they were mining gold caved in at Apinamang near Akwatia in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region.

The three are Akosua Asantewaa (41), Yaw Ntiamoah (35) and Yaw Bismark (25).

The incident occurred around 12 pm on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Police, proceeded to the site after the assemblyman for the area lodged a formal complaint.

Bodies of the deceased were found covered with leaves after they were retrieved by local divers.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the incident to Citi News said the bodies have been deposited at the St. Dominic’s Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

“Today at about 2.00 pm, the Assemblyman at Apinamang, John Boakye came to the police station and reported that at about 12.00 pm he had information that a gold pit has collapsed on some people around old Apinamang cemetery. Police proceeded to the scene and found three bodies covered with leaves. Information gathered at the scene indicated that they were in the pit mining for gold, and suddenly it collapsed on them. Bodies were removed and deposited at St Dominic’s Hospital for preservation and autopsy.”

