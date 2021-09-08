ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.09.2021 Social News

E/R: Mining pit collapse kills three at Apinamang

E/R: Mining pit collapse kills three at Apinamang
Listen to article

Three persons have died after a pit they were mining gold caved in at Apinamang near Akwatia in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region.

The three are Akosua Asantewaa (41), Yaw Ntiamoah (35) and Yaw Bismark (25).

The incident occurred around 12 pm on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Police, proceeded to the site after the assemblyman for the area lodged a formal complaint.

Bodies of the deceased were found covered with leaves after they were retrieved by local divers.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the incident to Citi News said the bodies have been deposited at the St. Dominic’s Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

“Today at about 2.00 pm, the Assemblyman at Apinamang, John Boakye came to the police station and reported that at about 12.00 pm he had information that a gold pit has collapsed on some people around old Apinamang cemetery. Police proceeded to the scene and found three bodies covered with leaves. Information gathered at the scene indicated that they were in the pit mining for gold, and suddenly it collapsed on them. Bodies were removed and deposited at St Dominic’s Hospital for preservation and autopsy.”

---citinews

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
OneTeacherOneLaptop: TM1 laptop cost GH¢1,831.47, government would bear GH¢1,282.03 — NAGRAT clears air
08.09.2021 | Social News
Mahama’s do or die comment repulsive, unbefitting of a former President – Group
08.09.2021 | Social News
5 persons arrested for dumping refuse indiscriminately punished to clear 'borla'
08.09.2021 | Social News
Beef up security in Gomoa Adzintem – Chief appeals to IGP
08.09.2021 | Social News
Contractors given two-week ultimatum to resume work on stalled projects
08.09.2021 | Social News
GES interdicts JAPASS headmaster accused of beating the hell out of a female student
08.09.2021 | Social News
Akufo-Addo’s success story driving Mahama crazy; 'do or die' comment is out of desperation – Fixing the Country Movement
08.09.2021 | Social News
Jachie Pramso JHS Headmaster interdicted for canning female student 'rough rough'
08.09.2021 | Social News
1.4 billion dollars committed to water access — Sanitation Minister
08.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line