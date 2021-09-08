ModernGhana logo
08.09.2021

Knowledge is not in one person’s head, we're urging Akufo-Addo to accept our call for a summit on youth employment — Mahama

Former President John Mahama is calling for a National Summit on youth employment to share ideas on how to tackle youth the canker which is becoming a national security threat in the country.

Mr. Mahama said this while addressing members of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs as part of his two-day ‘Thank You’ Tour of the Bono Region.

He noted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is ready to collaborate with the Akufo-Addo government to deliberate on how to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.

“About five million African youth are unable to get jobs. We always say Africa has a youthful population, so it is an advantage. But if you are unable to get jobs for them, it would turn into something else and become a disadvantage. That is what we are seeing.”

“This has brought about #FixTheCountry. When I was the President, the Unemployed Graduate Association was formed. Knowledge is not in one person’s head. We are therefore urging the President if only he would accept it to call for a summit on youth employment to find a solution to youth unemployment.”

“NABCO is not sustainable as the beneficiaries continue to receive 700 cedis. What they need is permanent jobs,” Mr. Mahama said.

