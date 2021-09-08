Ghana Productive Safety Net Project trains 275 women in Offinso North

Productive Inclusive component of the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project, has trained about 275 women across the Offinso North District of the Ashanti region.

The beneficiaries were taken through the basic principal production of Soap making, Poultry, Weanimix, Dry seasion Gardening, Piggery, and Groundnut paste among others during the five days training. Notwithstanding, the skills training, the women were also taken through entrepreneurial skills as to how to manage their business, effective customer care services, marketing strategy, stock taking and advertising.

Speaking at the first tranche of disbursement to the beneficiary in a ceremony at Akumadan, the District Chief Executive for Offinso North, Mr. David Kwasi Asare, emphasized the need to empower the youth through life skills training to improve their standards of living.

According to him, national development largely depends on skill training which should not be downplayed by anybody.

He said equipping the youth especially the disadvantaged with entrepreneurial skills was very necessary to help transform their lives and become self-reliant to contribute to the development of the area.

The DCE commended the Member of Parliament for the area for lobbying for the project to help reduce the unemployment situation in the district.

Mr. Kwasi Asare, therefore, advised the beneficiary to use the money and items wise to enable others also benefit from it.

Mr. Desmond Duametu, who is a productive inclusive specialist, called on the beneficiary to take the programme seriously in order to improve upon their lives and also create an enabling atmosphere for others to benefit from it.

He announced that government through the project will help create an enabling environment for them to market their product to improve their living standards and also contribute to national development.

The Zonal Coordinator of the Project, Mr. Albert Sefa Boampong, explained that the project started in the Northern part of the country to improve conditions there saying “that the district is benefiting from it because there was a second thought the project should be extended to the southern part which Offinso North and one other district in the Ashanti region is been used on plotting bases.”