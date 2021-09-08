ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.09.2021 Social News

5 persons arrested for dumping refuse indiscriminately punished to clear 'borla'

5 persons arrested for dumping refuse indiscriminately punished to clear 'borla'
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Two more persons in the Okaikoi North municipality have been arrested by a taskforce in a night operation for indiscriminate disposal of waste.

They add to the three arrested earlier for the same offence and held by the Tesano police.

The five will engage in community service as punishment.

In an interview with Citi News, the Municipal Chief Executive of Okaikoi North, Nii Boye Laryea, explained that the punishment was because the Abeka court was not sitting and police are not allowed to hold persons beyond 48 hours without trial.

“We decided to let them go and do some communal labour; a sanitation situation they themselves have created. We have sent them to clear heaps of refuse in different locations within the municipality.”

“If they are able to clear everything today, that will be all for the punishment but if they are not able to complete, we will send them back to the police,” Mr. Laryea said.

He also noted one of the five needed medical attention in the course of his detention.

“We were told that one of the culprits yesterday had a blackout, so he collapsed, so he was sent to the police hospital for treatment,” Mr. Laryea said.

---citinews

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
E/R: Mining pit collapse kills three at Apinamang
08.09.2021 | Social News
OneTeacherOneLaptop: TM1 laptop cost GH¢1,831.47, government would bear GH¢1,282.03 — NAGRAT clears air
08.09.2021 | Social News
Mahama’s do or die comment repulsive, unbefitting of a former President – Group
08.09.2021 | Social News
Beef up security in Gomoa Adzintem – Chief appeals to IGP
08.09.2021 | Social News
Contractors given two-week ultimatum to resume work on stalled projects
08.09.2021 | Social News
GES interdicts JAPASS headmaster accused of beating the hell out of a female student
08.09.2021 | Social News
Akufo-Addo’s success story driving Mahama crazy; 'do or die' comment is out of desperation – Fixing the Country Movement
08.09.2021 | Social News
Jachie Pramso JHS Headmaster interdicted for canning female student 'rough rough'
08.09.2021 | Social News
1.4 billion dollars committed to water access — Sanitation Minister
08.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line