08.09.2021 Headlines

Former NDC MP Gershon Gbediame confirmed dead

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Ghanaian politician, Gershon Kofi Bediako Gbediame has been reported dead.

He died after battling an illness.

According to information gathered, the former NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkwanta South Constituency in the Oti Region passed while on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He is said to have been at the Hospital for quite some time receiving treatment. He gave up the ghost on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

A statement from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to confirm the passing of Gershon Gbediame has said “The leadership of the constituency passes the commiseration of the Party to the bereaved family and all constituents.”

For the NDC, the deceased was “a selfless, committed and hardworking man who has contributed his bit towards the development of the Constituency during his tenure of office as MP”.

Gershon Kofi Bediako Gbediame served the people of Nkwanta South from 1996 to 2016 as their representative in Parliament.

He left Parliament in 2016 after losing the NDC’s primaries. He passed away at the age of 68.

