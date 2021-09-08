ModernGhana logo
GES interdicts JAPASS headmaster accused of beating the hell out of a female student

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO

Mr. Francis Donkor, the Headmaster of Jachie Pramso SHS who stands accused of excessively flogging a final year female student has been interdicted by the Ghana Education Student (GES).

According to the teenager identified as Mary, she offered her jacket to a colleague in class last week Thursday when the colleague was about to be punished by the headmaster for dressing inappropriately.

With the headmaster unhappy with the gesture, he is said to have asked Mary to go and wait for him in his office.

There he flogged her mercilessly leaving her traumatized since then.

With the attention of the Ghana Education Service drawn to the matter, it has today announced that it has interdicted Francis Donkor pending an investigation into the allegation against him.

“Update on Jachie Pramso SHS caning: Mr. Francis Donkor, Headmaster of Jachie Pramso SHS has been interdicted effective 7th September 2021 pending investigations into the alleged caning of a student,” a communique on the Twitter page of GES has said today.

The communique adds, “He has been directed to handover Administration and Management of the school to the Ashanti Regional Director of Education.”

