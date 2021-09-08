Go open your dictionaries and check what 'do or die' means, I won't retract — Mahama to NPP

Former President John Dramani Mahama has refused to backtrack his recent controversial 'do or die' comment.

He said critics particularly members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are making noise on top trees asking him to retract and apologise should rethink.

According to him, those trying hard to equalise his comment with Akufo-Addo's 'all die be die' mantra should open their personal dictionaries and check the true meaning of it.

Speaking at Moonlight FM in Sunyani in the Bono Region, the former President indicated that 'do or die' is an idiomatic expression which means the right thing must be done.

In his latest response to the calls monitored by ModernGhana News, Mr Mahama stated, "the next elections for NDC will be a 'do or die' affair. You must do the right thing at the polling stations. So am telling all our party executives that they must be at the polling stations and enure that the right thing is done. You must be at the collation centre to ensure that the right thing is done. Don't abdicate your responsibility at that level and expect that after somebody had stolen the election you will go to the Supreme Court to see if they will overturn for you. They won't do it. So I won't retract. It's a 'do or die' affair. Its an English idiom. Everyone should open the dictionary and see what 'do or die' means."

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has come under severe backlash since Tuesday when he stated that the next general election in the country will be a ‘do or die’ affair.

“The 2020 elections were rigged for the NPP. We have however accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court for the sake of peace. However, come 2024, the NDC will be extra vigilant at the polling stations because that is where the elections are won.

“So at the polling station [in the next election], it will be do or die. I am not saying all die be die. I’m saying it will be do or die because the right thing must be done,” the former President said in an interview on Akina FM while embarking on the second phase of his ‘thank you’ tour in the Bono East region.