ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.09.2021 Headlines

Let’s see your sons, daughters at polling stations taking ‘do or die’ actions in 2024 – MFWA boss to Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Mr. Sulemana Braimah
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Mr. Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Mr. Sulemana Braimah has joined the numerous Ghanaians condemning the ‘do or die’ comment from John Dramani Mahama.

The ex-Ghana president speaking on Techiman-based Akina FM’s on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, as part of his thank-you tour, said the NDC acted diplomatically amidst the military intimidations and use of pro-vigilante groups in the last election.

According to him, the party has learnt its lessons and for that matter, the 2024 election will be a ‘do or die’ affair.

“We have learnt our lessons from happenings during the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be do-or-die at the polling stations. The right thing must be done during the polls. We will win the elections at the polling station and won’t wait for collation centre results nor petition the Supreme Court if aggrieved,” Mahama shared.

In reaction, Mr. Sulemana Braimah says he looks forward to seeing the adult sons and daughters of John Mahama taking the lead role in the said ‘do or die’ actions at polling stations in the 2024 elections.

The ‘do or die’ comment which has dominated the news since morning continues to receive condemnation. Earlier today, Founding President of Imani Africa, Mr. Franklin Cudjoe in a Facebook post also stressed that it is not ‘cool’.

“JM [John Mahama], respectfully your ‘do or die’ comment is in the same league as Nana Addo’s ‘All die be die’. Not cool,” Mr. Franklin Cudjoe said in a Facebook post.

On the other divide, there are those that have jumped to the defense of the ex-President.

For Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, the calls for an apology from the former president is just “nonsense”.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Mahama yet to get over 2020 election defeat; call him to order over ‘do or die’ comment – Chief Imam urged
08.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo appoints Paul Adom-Otchere as board chair of Ghana Airports Company
08.09.2021 | Headlines
Franklin Cudjoe condemn Mahama’s ‘do or die’ comment; says it’s the same as ‘all die be die’
08.09.2021 | Headlines
I’m not a ruffian; violence is not my nature — Mahama explains 'do or die' comment
08.09.2021 | Headlines
Gov’t to publish findings of Ejura committee report next week – Oppong Nkrumah
08.09.2021 | Headlines
No new Osu Mantse installed – Nii Teinor Royal Dynasty
08.09.2021 | Headlines
Your management of the economy was disastrous; you even taxed condoms and cutlasses – NPP slams Mahama
08.09.2021 | Headlines
GNPC, Aker deal: Minority, CSOs criticisms mere talks with no technical document to back claims — Afenyo-Markin
08.09.2021 | Headlines
Mahama pays courtesy call on chiefs, Catholic Bishop in Bono East on thank-you tour
07.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line