Let’s see your sons, daughters at polling stations taking ‘do or die’ actions in 2024 – MFWA boss to Mahama

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Mr. Sulemana Braimah has joined the numerous Ghanaians condemning the ‘do or die’ comment from John Dramani Mahama.

The ex-Ghana president speaking on Techiman-based Akina FM’s on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, as part of his thank-you tour, said the NDC acted diplomatically amidst the military intimidations and use of pro-vigilante groups in the last election.

According to him, the party has learnt its lessons and for that matter, the 2024 election will be a ‘do or die’ affair.

“We have learnt our lessons from happenings during the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be do-or-die at the polling stations. The right thing must be done during the polls. We will win the elections at the polling station and won’t wait for collation centre results nor petition the Supreme Court if aggrieved,” Mahama shared.

In reaction, Mr. Sulemana Braimah says he looks forward to seeing the adult sons and daughters of John Mahama taking the lead role in the said ‘do or die’ actions at polling stations in the 2024 elections.

The ‘do or die’ comment which has dominated the news since morning continues to receive condemnation. Earlier today, Founding President of Imani Africa, Mr. Franklin Cudjoe in a Facebook post also stressed that it is not ‘cool’.

“JM [John Mahama], respectfully your ‘do or die’ comment is in the same league as Nana Addo’s ‘All die be die’. Not cool,” Mr. Franklin Cudjoe said in a Facebook post.

On the other divide, there are those that have jumped to the defense of the ex-President.

For Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, the calls for an apology from the former president is just “nonsense”.