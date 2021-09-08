Mahama yet to get over 2020 election defeat; call him to order over ‘do or die’ comment – Chief Imam urged

Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Richard Nyamah has called on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu to call Mr. John Dramani Mahama to order over his ‘do or die’ comment.

According to him, it appears the former Ghana President is yet to get over his defeat to President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 general elections and hence his desire for power at all cost in 2024.

In an interview with Citi News on Wednesday, Mr. Richard Nyamah noted that the Chief Imam, the Christian Council, and the Moslem Council must call John Mahama to order.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on the Christian Council, the Moslem Council and the National Chief Imam, the National Peace Council and all well-meaning Ghanaians and the Council of State to call former President Mahama to order,” the NPP Director said.

Mr. Richard Nyamah added, “I think he needs counselling and at this point, one can feel his pain. He is yet to get over the election loss and can’t bring himself to terms that he has lost the elections miserably to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo twice. We will give him the space to express his pain, but also urge him to ponder over his words.”

In an advise to Mr. John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Richard Nyamah says he should learn from the ‘all die be die’ mantra and its eventual consequences on the chances of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The ex-President John Dramani Mahama has come under severe backlash since Tuesday when he stressed that the next general election in the country will be a ‘do or die’ affair.

“The 2020 elections were rigged for the NPP. We have however accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court for the sake of peace. However, come 2024, the NDC will be extra vigilant at the polling stations because that is where the elections are won.”

“So at the polling station [in the next election], it will be do or die. I am not saying all die be die. I’m saying it will be do or die because the right thing must be done,” the former President said in an interview on Akina FM while embarking on the second phase of his ‘thank you’ tour in the Bono East region.

Although he has been supported, many have also blasted him for the comments arguing that it will instigate violence in the 2024 general elections.