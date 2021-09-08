"I better go to prison than contribute a pesewa towards the National Cathedral project" — Kumchacha

Prophet Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha says he is not in the position to contribute towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

He said he will prefer donating to the inmates of the Nsawam Prisons.

This may appear as a shock as several men of God like himself have rallied behind the project.

The cathedral project was a personal promise by President Akufo Addo to God in 2016 when he won the election.

The Finance Minister during the mid-year budget review urged Ghanaians to donate Ghc100 monthly to help construct the National Cathedral.

Not long ago, the National Chief Imam donated Ghc50,000 towards the project.

But speaking on Plus FM, Kumchacha stated that there was no way he going to pay a penny towards the building of the cathedral.

He stated that since the project was captured in the president's personal promises in 2016, then it is his responsibility to sort it out alone and not bother Ghanaians.

In his conclusion, he stated that there are several issues facing the country which need fixing, not a national cathedral.