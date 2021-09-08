ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.09.2021 Headlines

I’m not a ruffian; violence is not my nature — Mahama explains 'do or die' comment

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former Ghana President John Dramani Maham
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Former Ghana President John Dramani Maham

Former President, John Dramani Mahama says he was raised to be polite, gentle, and civil to every human being.

According to him, he was not raised to be a ruffian and cannot change his nature to become a ‘macho’ man just to go and fight.

“We all have our beliefs and we all have different upbringings. I was not raised to be a ruffian. I was raised to be polite, gentle and civil to every human being. To be sensitive to people irrespective of who you are. That’s how I was raised.

“I can’t change that character and say I am going to be macho, ruffian or fight,” John Mahama said in an interview on Akina FM in Techiman on Tuesday during the second phase of his ‘thank you’ tour.

The former President in the last 24 hours has come under fire after he said on the same platform that the 2024 general elections will be ‘do or die’.

“We have learnt our lessons from happenings during the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station.

“It will be do-or-die at the polling stations. The right thing must be done during the polls,” Mahama stressed.

The NDC presidential candidate in the 2020 general election notes that the NDC will be vigilant at the polling stations to ensure the election is free and fair.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Franklin Cudjoe condemn Mahama’s ‘do or die’ comment; says it’s the same as ‘all die be die’
08.09.2021 | Headlines
Gov’t to publish findings of Ejura committee report next week – Oppong Nkrumah
08.09.2021 | Headlines
No new Osu Mantse installed – Nii Teinor Royal Dynasty
08.09.2021 | Headlines
Your management of the economy was disastrous; you even taxed condoms and cutlasses – NPP slams Mahama
08.09.2021 | Headlines
GNPC, Aker deal: Minority, CSOs criticisms mere talks with no technical document to back claims — Afenyo-Markin
08.09.2021 | Headlines
Mahama pays courtesy call on chiefs, Catholic Bishop in Bono East on thank-you tour
07.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo ends two days tour of the Western North Region
07.09.2021 | Headlines
Headmaster and Assistant Headmaster of Chemu SHS ordered to refund GH¢11,974 – Audit Report
07.09.2021 | Headlines
Election 2024 will be a do-or-die affair at the polling stations, we've leant our lessons – Mahama
07.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line