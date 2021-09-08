I’m not a ruffian; violence is not my nature — Mahama explains 'do or die' comment

Former President, John Dramani Mahama says he was raised to be polite, gentle, and civil to every human being.

According to him, he was not raised to be a ruffian and cannot change his nature to become a ‘macho’ man just to go and fight.

“We all have our beliefs and we all have different upbringings. I was not raised to be a ruffian. I was raised to be polite, gentle and civil to every human being. To be sensitive to people irrespective of who you are. That’s how I was raised.

“I can’t change that character and say I am going to be macho, ruffian or fight,” John Mahama said in an interview on Akina FM in Techiman on Tuesday during the second phase of his ‘thank you’ tour.

The former President in the last 24 hours has come under fire after he said on the same platform that the 2024 general elections will be ‘do or die’.

“We have learnt our lessons from happenings during the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station.

“It will be do-or-die at the polling stations. The right thing must be done during the polls,” Mahama stressed.

The NDC presidential candidate in the 2020 general election notes that the NDC will be vigilant at the polling stations to ensure the election is free and fair.