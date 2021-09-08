E/R: Carpenter arrested for defiling 14-year-old girl for days after abduction

Listen to article

A carpenter has been arrested by the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Okorase near Koforidua in the Eastern Region for abducting and continuously defiling a teenager for five days.

Identified as Keteku Enock Yaw the suspect who is 30-years old stands accused of holding the 14-year-old girl against her will for five days despite cries to be allowed to go home.

According to the traumatized teenager, the suspect continuously had sex with her. She said she was forced to sleep with the man at least four times in a day and left in a room under lock when the carpenter went out.

“He had sexual intercourse with me four times daily. He locks me in the room whenever he is leaving to work. He bought food for me once a day. Bled during the first day. Now I feel pain. He bought some dresses for me that when I give birth then o wear them,” she narrated to Starr FM.

Following the arrest of Keteku Enock Yaw, he was arraigned before the Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’ on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Chief Inspector Richmond Keelson, the Prosecuting Officer told the Court that the complainant in the case who stays with the victim travelled to Nkawkaw to attend a funeral on August 27, 2021, and left the victim in the care of her sister.

After arriving from the funeral on August 30, she was informed that the victim had not returned home since she left.

Alarmed and scared for the girl, she pleaded for help from neighbours who started searching for the 14-year-old girl.

Through the search, a dress of the victim was found hanging on a dry line in the corridor of the accused person’s room in the same vicinity.

With the victim subsequently found in the room of the carpenter, he was arrested and handed over to DOVVSU where the teenager disclosed that she had been defiled several times.

With a medical report confirming that the victim had indeed been defiled, the accused admitted that he only had sexual intercourse with the victim twice.

He was subsequently charged with abduction and defilement and remanded by the Presiding Judge.

He will reappear in Court next week.