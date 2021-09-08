Gov’t to publish findings of Ejura committee report next week – Oppong Nkrumah

Government will next week finally published the full findings of the three-member ministerial committee that investigate disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.

The committee was put together by the Interior Minister under the instructions of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It had become necessary after a social activist, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed had been mobbed and killed in June.

Subsequently, three other people died while several others were injured after violence broke out when some protesters clashed with security officers.

Although the Committee completed its work into the Ejura violence in July and submitted the report to President Akufo-Addo, its content is yet to be made public.

Speaking to Citi News, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that the President has instructed that the report is published next week.

“The President has instructed that we publish the report so perhaps before the end of this week or next week will be publishing the report in full and at the same time also announcing the implementation measures that come along with that publication,” the Information Ministers shared.

According to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Attorney General under the instructions of President Akufo-Addo has looked into the report and will be giving advice on the implementation of the recommendations.

Among the many recommendations made by the committee in the report, it is said that it advised for the dismissal of the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, Mohammed Salisu Bamba as well as the soldier who led the command for the ground operation on the day of the incident.

The committee is also said to have recommended that a compensation be paid to affected families and victims of the Ejura violence.