08.09.2021 Headlines

No new Osu Mantse installed – Nii Teinor Royal Dynasty

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Nii Teinor Royal Dynasty has refuted claims that a new Osu Mantse has been installed.

Late last month, it was reported that Nii Teinor Ashigenteh II has been installed as the new Osu Mantse to replace deceased Nii Kinka Dowuona VI

It was claimed that the new Osu Mantse comes from the lineage of Nii Teinor I, the first OSU Mantse and the ceremony to install him was done by the Nii Teinor Oklemekuku, head of the family of Nii Teinor We; Numo Gbelenfo, the Gua Wulomo; Nii Kwablah Boney V, the Osu Alata Mantse and Nii Odoi Kwao II.

After citing the widespread report, the Nii Teinor Royal Dynasty has come out with a press release to set the records straight.

According to the release signed by Chairman Nii Teinor We, OSU, Robert T. Addotey the purported installation of a new Osu Mantse must be ignored.

“The attention of the elders of Nii Teinor We Royal Dynasty, Osu has been drawn to a publication purported to be coming from the Kinkawe Gyasi claiming to be the legitimate Kingmakers of the occupant of the s3i Kwame which was brought to OSU from Akwamu by Nii Teinor I in 1657.
“For the information of the general public, that claim is an aberration and must be ignored,” parts of the release has said.

Check out the full release from the Nii Teinor Royal Dynasty below:

982021105338-otkvn0y442-48320121-b8da-4281-a1a7-102c83e7e5b4

982021105339-h40o2s6eey-b98e376e-6367-47dc-ba7c-0b49abdbec91

982021105339-osjvn0y442-e511799c-aa76-483f-ba28-68733b5a94ed

TOP STORIES

