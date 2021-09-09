ModernGhana logo
09.09.2021 General News

I want to prevent complacency among CEOs in state institutions — SIGA Boss

The Director General of the state Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng says many workers easily get complacent in the government institution.

He noted that they are easily pleased with themselves or feels that they do not need to do anything more when they struggle to chalk some successes at work.

According to him, they become complacent and fail to strive more for better achievements. "Being complacent after recording some improvement in your work or life is a danger sign which I won't entertain."

Speaking to Evans Mensah on PM Express on Joy News channel, the SIGA boss extolled the CEOs saying there has been massive improvement since 2018 due to their hardwork.

But explaining why he appeared angry and spoke in a seemingly harsh manner to some Chief Executive Officers (CEOS) of State owned Enterprises at a supposed training workshop, Mr. Asamoah Boateng said he did that to discourage complacency in the CEOs.

“I know their caliber, I know how serious they want to work, I know what they’ve done and this report shows there’s been much improvement.

"…but you see the danger sign in Ghana is that people get complacent when there’s some improvement and they slack, this is what I tried to prevent,” he stated.

Even though the workshop was supposed to start at 9:00AM, it had to be delayed to 10:00AM due to lateness of the CEOs.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng who was obviously unhappy about the lateness and low turn asked the late coming CEOs to vacate their positions if they are not ready to work.

According to him, even though the statement he made sounded a bit harsh, some of the CEOs had to join the meeting online.

“I was not angry, I do respect my CEOs a lot and they know it, it’s just that sometimes they are…it’s just time management that’s all,” he emphasised.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

