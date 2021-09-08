GNPC, Aker deal: Minority, CSOs criticisms mere talks with no technical document to back claims — Afenyo-Markin

Listen to article

A Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin says the criticisms regarding Ghana National Petroleum Authority (GNPC's) decision to buy shares in the oil blocks of Aker Energy and AGM Petroleum is one of the usual empty noise particularly those coming from his colleagues on the other side in Parliament.

The Minority in Parliament and some Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) have not been happy with a move by the government to purchase more shares in blocks owned by Aker and AGM Petroleum through GNPC.

The Minority in a statement noted that the deal is hyperinflated.

The CSOs are also demanding that all the necessary due diligence, independent audits, valuation and appraisals must be conducted by GNPC to ensure value for money for the country before the deal is approved by Parliament.

Reacting to the stance of the Minority and the CSOs, Afenyo-Markin says he is surprised.

In dismissing claims that the cost involved in the deal between GNPC and Aker Energy is highly inflated, the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament said it is unfortunate such feedback is coming from the Minority and CSOs after sending the proposal to parliament.

“What is it all about? This matter came to the floor, the government needed the mandate of parliament to go and negotiate and they brought every document.

“I am surprised that leading figures in the minority who as part of the due diligence are being given the necessary information, CSOs that had issues with it are being educated, or being informed would jump the gun and create the impression that engaging the other side to ensure that your concerns are well registered, amount to having been bribed. That is unfortunate,” Afenyo-Markin said in an interview with TV3.

The Effutu constituency Member of Parliament added, “So must we not build consensus to move the nation forward? Is it the case that when there is a deadlock then there is nation-building?

“If they have documents, any research findings to support their claim, any technical report to support their claim I will be happy to interrogate, for now, they are merely talking.”