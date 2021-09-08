U/E/R: Second phase of Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention exercise ended at 100%

The second phase of the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) exercise of children from three to 59 months old has ended successfully.

The exercise which started on Monday 23 rd August ended on Sunday 29 th August, 2021 in all the 15 Districts and Municipalities in the Upper East Region.

At the end of the seven days exercise, eight Districts performed over One hundred percent with three districts falling below 95 percent target.

The exercise was undertaken by the Upper East Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service in collaboration, with the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) under the sponsorship of the fund Global Fund.

In an interview with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional Malaria Focal Person and Medical Entomologist, Sidney Abilba, said everything went well at the end of the exercise.

He noted that all reported Advise Drug Reactions (ADRs) were minor cases were taken care of, and the victims are all doing great with the caregivers.

Mr Abilba indicated that performance in all the districts was good even with the least performance of 80.2 percent recorded at the Kassena Nankana district, it is still encouraging.

He said if 80 percent of these vulnerable children are well protected against the deadly malaria disease, it means caregiver, parents and the general public will be at peace and the development of Ghana will forge ahead.

Mr Abilba urged all to give their maximum support for the third phase which will be roll out in the coming weeks and ensure that all the target age groups take the dose.