ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.09.2021 Headlines

Mahama pays courtesy call on chiefs, Catholic Bishop in Bono East on thank-you tour

Mahama pays courtesy call on chiefs, Catholic Bishop in Bono East on thank-you tour
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Forrmer President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer for the Election 2020 on Tuesday paid a one-day visit to the Bono East Region as part of his post-election nationwide thank-you tour.

The former President paid separate courtesy calls on the members of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs and the Catholic Bishop of Techiman Diocese, Most Reverend Dominic Yeboah Nyarko at Techiman to thank them and residents of the region for their support during the election.

Mr Mahama later met the regional executives, members, and supporters of the NDC and urged them to remain resolute in their continuous support of the Party towards victory in the Election 2024.

He said, the NDC would no longer depend on the Supreme Court to determine its victory or otherwise in subsequent elections but would work harder to win at the polling stations and the collation centres.

Mr Mahama expressed concern about the security situation in the country and therefore stressed the need for government to resource the security agencies with the needed and adequate logistics such as bullet-proof vehicles, sophisticated weapons, and modern communication gadgets and equipment to enable them to meet the task of protecting lives and properties in the country.

All things being equal, the former President would visit the Bono Region on Wednesday, September 8, according to his itenary.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo ends two days tour of the Western North Region
07.09.2021 | Headlines
Headmaster and Assistant Headmaster of Chemu SHS ordered to refund GH¢11,974 – Audit Report
07.09.2021 | Headlines
Election 2024 will be a do-or-die affair at the polling stations, we've leant our lessons – Mahama
07.09.2021 | Headlines
IGP presents cash to family of 9year-old boy shot dead during Awutu Awubia festival
07.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo refunds GHȻ237k as salary increment from Emoluments Committee recommendations
07.09.2021 | Headlines
GNPC, Aker deal: CSOs, Minority engaged in mere talk on valuation – Afenyo-Markin
07.09.2021 | Headlines
Jomoro MP loses mother, Deaconess Mary Afo Toffey
07.09.2021 | Headlines
Ghana's economy doing well despite the pandemic – Akufo-Addo
07.09.2021 | Headlines
NDC will investigate, punish Techiman election murderers — Mahama
07.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line