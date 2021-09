Some 14 more deaths related to Covid-19 has been recorded since the beginning of September 2021.

This has pushed the death toll to 1,083 as of September 3, 2021.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) latest management update confirms.

Also, 420 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

This pushed the active case count to 6,539.

The total cumulative caseload is 122,157 with 114,535 clinical recoveries.