07.09.2021 Headlines

Akufo-Addo refunds GHȻ237k as salary increment from Emoluments Committee recommendations

Akufo-Addo refunds GHȻ237k as salary increment from Emoluments Committee recommendations
1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo has refunded a total amount of 237 thousand Cedis to the Controller and Accountant General.

This amount, according to Communications Director, Eugene Arhin, represents the salary increment paid to the president from the recommendations made by Prof. Yaa Ntiamoah Baidu Emoluments Committee.

He said the move by the president is a demonstration of leadership by example to give life to his pronouncement on May 1 that pay rise for himself and the executive would be frozen to help deal with the ravages of Covid-19.

According to Mr Arhin, the president noticed, upon the receipt of his accrued salary from January to August 2021, that it included the pay rise recommended by the emoluments committee.

“So leading by example, Thursday, the 2nd of September, he wrote a cheque amounting to 237, 974thousand Cedis to the Pensions and Salaries account of the Controller and Account General’s account department to reflect the decision he has taken to freeze salary increment for himself”, he told pressmen.

He added that the president has instructed the Chief of Staff to ensure that the vice president and minister of state follow suit.

---3news

